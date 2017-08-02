Kristen Stewart Says She’s “Open” To Dating Men Again

Kristen Stewart is amorphous, to say the least! The actress – who first became super famous from her role in the Twilight series – opened up about her sex life in a new interview on Saturday Night Live. And what did she say exactly? Well, apparently she’s open to dating men again.

“Yeah. Definitely. Some people aren’t like that. Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they’ll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I’m like, ‘That was cool, what’s next?'”

Wow, that’s so hip and edgy!

What will these celebrity rebels do next?

In case you didn’t know, The Café Society actress dated Michael Angarano as well as Robert Pattinson.

The Twilight star went on to date several women as well.

She explained, “I’ve been deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated. Did you think I was faking it? I’ve always really embraced a duality. And, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn’t like getting made fun of.”

However, Kristen has faced her fair share of criticism.

And unfortunately for the attention-seeker, it’s not due to her sexuality, but rather for her “resting-bitch-face.”

She said, “Men cannot say bitch anymore, I’m sorry. Say something different. Say, ‘You’re rude,’ say, ‘You’re a dick,’ whatever. Just to say, ‘Oh, that bitch.’ You can’t say that because there’s nothing I could say to you, there’s no retort that would be equal to that. Therefore it’s demeaning and literally on par with, something homophobic or something racist.”