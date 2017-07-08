FREE NEWSLETTER
Kristen Stewart Got Stuck On A Flight With Her Ex, Robert Pattinson, While Flying To LA With Her Girlfriend

Brandon Fitch Posted On 07/08/2017
Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell jetted into LA from Paris on the same flight with her ex-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson. It may seem that three was a crowd!

It is probably a nightmare to get stuck on an overseas flight with your ex while you are with your current sweetie.

That is exactly what happened with Kristen and Robert as they were on the same flight into L.A.X. yesterday after returning from Paris Fashion Week.

The actress wasn’t even alone as her model girlfriend Stella Maxwell was with her on the Transatlantic trip.

All three of them were looking pretty unhappy as they left the international arrivals terminal just a short time apart and we can really understand why.

Kristen and Stella both wore dark shades and pouts, while Robert just stared down at the ground with his earbuds in while trying to dodge the paparazzi questions.

 

They all flew in first class, and it may have been very uncomfortable to get stuck together for 11 hours.

While Kristen and Stella are happily dating, and Rob is engaged to singer FKA Twigs, Robsten has so much history together!

They have totally kept their distance after their April 2013 split, and in the past four years, they haven’t been seen anywhere near each other.

No wonder they looked so uneasy when they arrived back in LA after being stuck on a plane together.

Kristen had totally rocked PFW, repping for Chanel in an amazing sequin jumpsuit at the brand’s showing while Robert appeared for Dior at their show, as he has been the longtime Dior Homme image.

They were much more dressed down for their flight home as Kristen wore a pair of baggy patterned jeans and a gray tee, while Stella wore gray sweats, a jean jacket and a black cropped shirt that flaunted her super tight model figure. It looks like the color of their clothing matched perfectly their moods.

