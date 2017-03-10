Kristen Stewart Explains Reasons Behind New Platinum Blonde Buzz Haircut

Kristen Stewart has a lot going on at the moment.

The 26-year-old California native debuted her shaved head Tuesday and appeared on NBC’s Today show Friday to promote her new movie, Personal Shopper.

The psychological thriller was released in France last year and received some praises from the industry.

Directed by French filmmaker Olivier Assayas, it tells the story of an American woman working as a personal shopper in Paris, who is able to communicate with spirits.

This is the second collaboration between Stewart and Assayas; they previously worked on the drama Clouds of Sils Maria starring Oscar-winning French actress Juliette Binoche.

Stewart shocked fans and critics earlier in the week when she appeared with a shaved head at the Los Angeles premiere of the film.

Some in the media were quick to describe the change as a radical hairstyle, although it is not clear what this means.

Fashion experts prefer to call it a platinum blonde buzz cut.

At first, it seemed like the haircut was a personal decision to make some kind of statement. However, that is not the case.

Stewart opted for this hairdo because she is working on a new movie called Underwater. It will be a disaster flick about underwater researchers trying to survive after an earthquake.

The star of Café Society explained what led to the drastic move; she stated: “I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time.”

Stewart also added: “The director suggested [the haircut] and I said, ‘That’s a great idea! I’m game!’ It feels amazing. I just want to head bang all day.”

Some fans are encouraging Stewart to keep the cut because it highlights her beautiful face.