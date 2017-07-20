Kristen Stewart And Stella Maxwell Got A Dog Like Robert Pattinson And FKA Twigs

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are in the seventh month of relationship right now. Their romance is Kristen’s longest one, as this is the first time in years that she stayed with a girlfriend more than a couple of months.

Now that their relationship has become more stable it is possible that the two of them got a dog to spice things up a bit.

Because Kristen’s ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson and his current girlfriend FKA Twigs also have a dog just goes on to show that Kristen’s own relationship may be in it for the long haul.

Stella has been posting multiple pictures of the new dog on Instagram, after making it clear that she adopted it from a shelter.

For a few years now, adopting has become a cool thing instead of buying dogs from breeders, so it is no surprise that the contentious couple decided to make the right decision.

Take a look at Stella snuggling with her new furry friend on Instagram!

Our first picture ❤️ rescued in Van Nuys, LA. #adoptdontshop ❤️ A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

Kristen doesn’t have any social media account, for now, so she doesn’t document her life for her fans to check out and enjoy.

Her girlfriend didn’t post any pics of Kristen, and this may mean the fact that the two of them have decided to keep their romance offline.

Stella Maxwell arrives in Paris with girlfriend Kristen Stewart https://t.co/esbXEmNK9L — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 16, 2017

A while ago Kristen told the press that she is not trying to hide her homosexual relationships from the media:

‘When I was dating a guy, I was hiding everything that I did because everything personal felt like it was immediately trivialized, so I didn’t like it,’ said Kristen back then.

‘But then it changed when I started dating a girl. I was like, ‘Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I’m not down with it or I’m ashamed of it, so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up, and I’m so much happier.’