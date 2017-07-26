Kristen Stewart And Stella Maxwell Crashed A Wedding In Canada; The Brides Loved It!

Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings tied the knot at a family member’s backyard in Canada this weekend. Once it was time for the reception at a pizza parlor called Pizzeria Gusto in Winnipeg, the newlyweds and 90 lucky guests received an unexpected visitor.

It was Kristen Stewart together with her girlfriend Stella Maxwell. They both joined the post-wedding festivities where they were apparently welcomed by everyone there.

‘For us, we wanted to make sure they didn’t segregate themselves and interacted with everyone,’ Kayleigh said. ‘Hopefully, they felt normal and had fun.’

Kirsten added, ‘She pulled up with Stella, and we were introduced to them. At one point, someone asked her what kind of music she liked, and she said, ‘I love the Beastie Boys, so they played some Beastie Boys.’

The couple was planning to have an intimate and a low-key wedding with Karli Elizabeth Colpitts as a DJ; some things just cannot be predicted in life.

Kayleigh explained that the couple was welcomed at their wedding, but they wanted to keep everything as normal and as casual as possible. Kristen and Stella were trying to have a good time just like everybody else.

It’s been five years (and one day) since the shocking pics emerged of Kristen Stewart cheating on Twilight co-star and real-life boyfriend Robert Pattinson with her married Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

In another headline, five years ago, Kristen, who had always been media shy, issued a direct public apology to her jilted boyfriend of three years, and their picture-perfect love officially came crashing down.

Both Stewart and Pattinson have moved on romantically and professionally from their days as Bella and Edward, and as Robsten. He is happily engaged to FKS Twigs, and Kristen is crashing wedding together with her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell.