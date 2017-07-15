Kristen Stewart And Stella Maxwell Are Fighting Because Of Robert Pattinson’s Calls

Unfortunately, it looks like Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell’s relationship is not going that well anymore. The reason is the fact that the two of them are fighting because of Kristen’s ex-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson.

The latest reports say that things are not going great between the two girls at all.

Stella is not happy after learning that Kristen is still staying in touch with the former lover.

The reports say that Pattinson apparently called Kristen to talk about his career and Stella wasn’t pleased to hear such a thing.

Life & Style reported this phone call from Robert to Kristen and their source said that Robert wanted to know how he can keep the success drive going in his Hollywood career as he has recently gained some praises for his role in the ‘Good Time.’

His previous movies didn’t do so well at the box office. Kristen and Robert’s phone calls are also making FKA Twigs jealous.

A post shared by Kristen Stewart (@kristenstewartx) on Jun 25, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

It was also stated that this is not the first time that Stewart is said to be cheating on Stella.

Last month, Quebec Telegram reported that the actress was still friends with her ex, Alicia Cargile.

Kristen was seen leaving her home and wearing the same clothes as the evening before a while ago.

The reports further added that the Personal Shopper actress still reportedly has affection for her assistant Cargile ‘and will never turn the page completely.’

However, it is to be noted that Stewart, Maxwell, Pattinson and Twigs’ representatives have not provided any official comments on the rumored reports yet.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson has recently taken a dig at gossip magazines, and he said that nobody buys such magazines anymore, and everyone clicks their own photos or reads on the Internet. He also added that he knows very well that he is considered a heartthrob, but this is only because of the Twilight franchise.