Kristen Stewart And Stella Maxwell Are Fighting Because Of Robert Pattinson’s Calls

Unfortunately, it looks like Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell’s relationship is not going that well anymore. The reason is the fact that the two of them are fighting because of Kristen’s ex-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson.
The latest reports say that things are not going great between the two girls at all.
Stella is not happy after learning that Kristen is still staying in touch with the former lover.
The reports say that Pattinson apparently called Kristen to talk about his career and Stella wasn’t pleased to hear such a thing.
Life & Style reported this phone call from Robert to Kristen and their source said that Robert wanted to know how he can keep the success drive going in his Hollywood career as he has recently gained some praises for his role in the ‘Good Time.’
His previous movies didn’t do so well at the box office. Kristen and Robert’s phone calls are also making FKA Twigs jealous.
It was also stated that this is not the first time that Stewart is said to be cheating on Stella.
Last month, Quebec Telegram reported that the actress was still friends with her ex, Alicia Cargile.
Kristen was seen leaving her home and wearing the same clothes as the evening before a while ago.
The reports further added that the Personal Shopper actress still reportedly has affection for her assistant Cargile ‘and will never turn the page completely.’
However, it is to be noted that Stewart, Maxwell, Pattinson and Twigs’ representatives have not provided any official comments on the rumored reports yet.
Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson has recently taken a dig at gossip magazines, and he said that nobody buys such magazines anymore, and everyone clicks their own photos or reads on the Internet. He also added that he knows very well that he is considered a heartthrob, but this is only because of the Twilight franchise.
Rob made it clear at Cannes on May 24, 2017, that he has not seen Stewart and is not in touch with her at all. They aren’t friends, they don’t talk. When asked about her by LeParisian magazine, he was quick to reply that he’s no longer in contact with her.
And in the first place, he has no need to contact her for career advice. His career has been going better than hers for some time now. He’s in two films this year that are both making the Best of 2017 lists, Good Time and The Lost City of Z. She has nothing in theaters and she was unemployed for 10 months last year, following the disaster Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. Biggest bomb of last year. Her Equals movie was so bad, it went straight to VOD. Rob has never had a film that went to VOD, his films all open in theaters.