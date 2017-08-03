Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson Get Emotional Talking About Their Love – Where Is FKA Twigs?

Friendly exes – Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart – are still talking about each other in the sweetest ways possible.

The beautiful words coming from the actors’ lips have some of their die-hard fans thinking that they might make a movie together in the future.

A handful of supporters even have their fingers crossed for a reconciliation.

That would be very surprising because the British actor is engaged to be married to singer FKA Twigs whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett.

This week, Stewart sat down with Harper’s Bazaar UK, and she was raw and emotional while talking about her failed romance with her former “Twilight” co-star.

Stewart dated Pattinson on and off between 2008 to 2012.

The romance ended after Stewart was caught cheating with Rupert Sanders, who was the director of “Snow White and the Huntsman” – a film in which she had one of the central roles.

Talking to the magazine, Stewart said she did love Pattinson and the other people she dated.

She explained: “I have been deeply in love with everyone I have dated.”

She added: “Did you think I was faking it? I have always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn’t like getting made fun of.”

She has dated only women since splitting from Pattinson, but would not mind being with a man if the romance with current girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, goes south.

Stewart confessed: “Yeah, totally. Definitely. Some people are not like that. Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they will eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I am like, ‘That was cool, what’s next?’”

A source has come out to say that Pattinson was moved by his ex’s kind words.

The insider also claimed that Pattinson is happy to know that his former lover is comfortable in her skin.

The person claimed: “Rob is so far past any bitterness when it comes to Kristen; all that bad blood is over, He is happy that she is finding herself and what works for her.”

The friend added: “He knows a lot of people think she was faking her love for him, and there are times he has wondered that too. Rob is over it now. He is not wondering or worried about that anymore. He really isn’t in touch with Kristen much but it is all good between them, and he is fine with her talking about her past.”

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on the comments made by the exes?