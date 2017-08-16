Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson Are Close To Getting Back Together Despite Stella Maxwell Romance: Report

Here we go again, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are said to be mulling the idea of getting back together, what can go wrong?

Pattinson and his singer fiancée, FKA Twigs, have parted ways.

Just days ago, FKA Twigs was seen getting very cozy with a mysterious man while out and about in London.

The single Pattinson is said to be interested in reuniting with Stewart who broke his heart a few years ago in a very public fashion.

Stewart was caught sharing a passionate kiss with her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders.

Stewart, who has been dating model Stella Maxwell for about five months, recently made it known to Harper’s Bazaar that if the right man comes her way, she will go back to loving males.

Stewart also confessed that she was in love with Pattinson during their tumultuous romance.

Stewart’s ex-boyfriend was reportedly moved by the interview.

A source close to the former Twilight star said: “Rob is so far past any bitterness when it comes to Kristen; all that bad blood is over. He is happy that she is finding herself and what works for her.”

The chatty insider revealed: “He knows a lot of people think she was faking her love for him, and there are times he has wondered that too. Rob is over it now. He is not wondering or worried about that anymore. He is not in touch with Kristen much, but it is all good between them, and he is okay with her talking about her past.”

The former lovebirds simply cannot stop talking about each other.

Over the weekend, Pattinson decided to address the tweets Donald Trump posted five years ago about Stewart’s cheating scandal.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, he shared his thoughts on the silly tweets by saying: “I think there are so many different levels of it. Your identity exists on many different planes at the same time, and they all can be quite different from each other. When he said that, it did not really mean anything. But I guess now I am sort of thinking, like, ‘Well, I guess that is related to me.’ But how does that fit in with all the other things going on in my life?”

Sources say do not be surprised if the former lovers reconcile because they never stopped loving each other.