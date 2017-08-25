Kris Jenner’s Awkward Run In With Caitlyn Jenner Made Everyone In The Room Uncomfortable

It’s not every day that people happen to be in the same place and at the same time of an ex who wrote a highly publicized book about them. If you think your run-ins with your least favorite ex is awkward, you can only imagine how Kris Jenner felt when she came face to face with Caitlyn Jenner at celebrity hot spot Nobu on August 23.

The two were there for a party and had a wordless exchange that made everyone in the room uncomfortable. Without saying anything to each other, the exes made it so tense that you would have been able to cut the tension with a knife!

An eyewitness told Hollywood Life: “They noticed each other from across the crowded room and the obvious tension was uncomfortable for anyone that noticed, and people definitely noticed. After the slightly tense exchange they basically ignored each other the rest of the night.”

Kris and Caitlyn both left at separate times. It was said that Kris left in a much better mood than Caitlyn.

The only part of the clan that Caitlyn seems to be on good terms with are his two daughters (Kylie more so than Kendall) after the blowout memoir titled “The Secrets of My Life” that put Kris on the spot more than anyone else.

These days the momager has more than just one ex to worry about. Sources say that Kris is terrified about what rumored old flame OJ Simpson might do once he’s released from prison this fall.

From the possibility of his very own reality show to the more than likely opportunity to write a tell all book — OJ will have infinite outlets to get everything off his chest and expose Kris Jenner.

Insiders claim that the drama between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna has served as a great distraction but won’t be her main focus for long.

Do you think that Kris and Caitlyn could ever be friends?