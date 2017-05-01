Kris Jenner’s Alleged Stalker Arrested At Her Hollywood Home

Sources confirmed Kris Jenner’s stalker, Joshua Jacobs, has been arrested for trespassing onto her home in the Hidden Hills.

The Lost Hills police department made an arrest for a felony stalking at Jenner’s home, and this isn’t Joshua’s first time as an offender.

A source revealed Jacobs is a “real scary guy.” The reason for him stalking the reality TV star is still unclear at the moment.

According to reports, Jacobs broke the arm of the security gate in Kris’ community. The man went to the front of her house when the star’s private security stopped him and held him down before the police arrived.

As Celebrity Insider readers know, stalkers aren’t news for the Kardashian family, especially Kris and Kendall.

In December of 2016, when Kris was in her home decorating for Christmas, an intruder came directly in their home and entered the office where she was working at the moment.

Kris was terrified and told her security who came to grab the man before the police came.

She said, “It was really scary.”

Kendall Jenner has had her scary experiences with stalkers too. In 2016, a 25-year-old man stalked Kendall Jenner outside her home in Beverly Hills.

The Associated Press said Sergeant Leonard Calderon confirmed Shavaughn McKenzie was charged with felony stalking after his arrest on 9:45 on a Sunday evening.

Kendall arrived at her home, and the man was waiting for her at the gate. She pulled into the driveway through her private entrance, and the man followed the car from behind to talk to her.

The petrified 21-year-old supermodel immediately called the police and her family when they came and took the man to bail. He was held on $180,000 bail.