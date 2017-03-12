Kris Jenner Wants Paris Jackson To Join ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Amid Ratings Woes

Paris Jackson is 18 years old and seems to have a promising future ahead of her in the entertainment industry after a star-turn performance in the most recent episode of Fox’s hit musical drama, Star.

Advertisement

The only daughter of the late King of Pop music Michael Jackson is finally coming to her own after dealing for years with the aftermath of the untimely passing of her father in 2009 when she was only when she was just eleven.

In 2017, via a blockbuster interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Paris Jackson returned to the spotlight and got ready for the next steps in her career.

The young woman told her story in a compelling and controversial way including years of dealing with mental issues.

She also shocked the world by claiming that her dad was murdered without providing any proofs to back up her statement.

The internet personality dumped her former boyfriend, Michael Snoddy, and joined Star for a couple of episodes.

Now we are learning that Kris Jenner, the woman, who turned her daughter, Kim Kardashian, into an A-lister, is trying to get Paris on her family’s hit reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

According to insiders, the two women met at a party in February and Jenner put all of her cards on the table because ratings for the program have been going down for some time.

Paris is reportedly interested in the idea, but she wants Kardashian to be part of the conversation. The aspirant actress adores Kanye West’s wife.

A source shared: “Paris agreed to strategize with the savvy 61-year-old, but asked that her idol Kim [Kardashian] join them for a meeting at Kris’s estate in Calabasas. Paris may soon be following in Kim’s reality TV footsteps.”

Advertisement

The upcoming months will reveal if Jenner was able to convince the teenager to become an honorary Kardashian.