Kris Jenner Wants Kourtney Kardashian And Younes Bendjima To Boost ‘KUWTK’ Ratings With Wedding

Anything to give “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” a ratings boost.

According to the latest rumors, Kris Jenner is begging Kourtney Kardashian to get married to her boy toy, Younes Bendjima, on the reality show.

A spy claimed that momager Jenner had asked her oldest daughter in the past to make her wild baby daddy, Scott Disick, her husband on the series – and she had declined.

Jenner has been floating all kinds of fancy ideas to Kardashian including a Mexican wedding and a honeymoon in Costa Rica.

She has, of course, promised the mother of three a large paycheck in return for the eyeballs.

The businesswoman is eager to captivate a large audience once more as she did with Kim Kardashian’s 2011 wedding to Kris Humphries.

The lavish affair brought in 10 million viewers and a mini fortune for the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

The pro-Jenner tipster had the following to say about the wedding to Life & Style: “[The momager] wants Kourtney’s wedding to help boost Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ ratings. She is desperate to air it.”

The source went on to reveal that Kourtney is nothing like little sister Kim and wants to keep a small portion of her life private.

Kourtney will not do anything for money and has, therefore, refused to televise her wedding.

For the first time in her life, Kourtney is thinking about walking down the aisle, and she wants something small and private.

The snitch said: “She cannot be bothered with all the drama that surrounds a televised wedding. She wants an intimate affair, and her three kids with ex Scott Disick will play a significant role. Daughter Penelope, 5, will be a flower girl, while sons Mason, 7, and Reign, 2, will walk down the aisle as ring bearers.”

The family friend also explained that Kourtney’s baby daddy is not happy about the wedding news.

Disick allegedly went ballistic when he learned about the ceremony, Kourtney has called him “over 30 times” to talk about the matter, but he refused to answer.

The insider said Disick’s entourage fears that he might spiral out of control once his ex-girlfriend gets married to a much younger and hotter man.

The tipster shared: “Those close to Scott are concerned his partying will spiral even more out of control now. He never thought Kourtney would move on from him, but now he knows he was wrong.”

Are you surprised, Kourtney is finally thinking about getting married? Do you want to see another Kardashian wedding special on television?