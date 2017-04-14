Kris Jenner Wants Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian To Get Married On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ – Report

Kris Jenner has apparently signed a massive check to Blac Chyna, 28, so she can stay with Rob Kardashian, 30, and to appear on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

It is being claimed that momager Jenner would be thrilled if Chyna and Kardashian would accept to get married on “KUWTK” and save the show that has been hit by a ratings decline.

A source spoke to Star magazine and explained that Jenner reached out to Miss Chyna after she went on her epic rant about Tyga being a deadbeat dad who is unable to take care of his four-year-old son, King Cairo.

According to the tipster, Mrs. Jenner knows that the “way to Blac Chyna’s heart is through her wallet” and she is ready to spend any amount of money to make sure that her son gets out of his depression and gets the right to be with his baby girl, Dream Kardashian.

An insider revealed that Jenner is also trying to convince Miss Chyna to do season two of their spin-off “Rob & Chyna.”

The person shared: “Kris knows that if Rob and Chyna break up for good, their spin-off show is done. KUWTK’s ratings have been terrible, and the family needs Rob’s show to stay on the air.” So Kris told Chyna she’s willing to cut her child-support checks to play nice — but shockingly, the money isn’t for her granddaughter Dream.”

The spy added: “Tyga can’t afford to pay Chyna child support for their son, King, ever since Kylie dumped him.So Kris said she would help.”

Jenner will have to spend a fortune to get Chyna to marry her son because another spy said: “They were already on thin ice at best but now it’s going to be really hard to see her marrying him. Rob is an emotional, depressed mess. Chyna cares for him and he is the father of her baby girl but there isn’t much in it for her to marry him at this point.”

Do you think Chyna and Kardashian will get married on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”?