Kris Jenner To Release Revenge Memoir About Caitlyn: To Reveal Strange Fetishes And Embarrassing Pictures!

It looks like her ex’s scandalous accusations have inspired her to write a revenge tell-all of her own! Day by day, the feud between Kris and Caitlyn Jenner is getting worse and worse, and the women are now fighting with books!

Following Caitlyn slamming Kris in her memoir The Secrets of My Life, Kris is now working on a memoir of her own that is set to reveal her side of the story.

‘Kris despises Caitlyn, and wants to destroy her with all the embarrassing photos she can find and revelations she can think of. She has held back a ton of stuff about Bruce’s kinky, controlling ways as well as her angry incidents and bizarre fetishes,’ a source close to the Kardashian family revealed.

As fans may remember when Caitlyn first published the book, it sent Kris into a fit of rage over the claims that she knew from the very beginning that Bruce was transgender.

The source stated that Kris’ daughters would also be adding their own views to the upcoming book.

The momager is now working with her girls, especially Kim and Khloe, to take revenge on Caitlyn – her style!

On a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim was so enraged that she threatened Caitlyn, saying that she’ll come for whoever hurts her mom.

Kim then lashed out at Caitlyn even more for calling herself a punching bag throughout her marriage to Kris and alleged that the transgender icon has been hoarding money for decades.

The Kardashian went on to make it very clear that she is not going to spend any more time with Caitlyn after she bashed her mother and the entire family.

Will you read Kris’ side of the story when the memoir comes out? Are you team Kris or team Caitlyn?