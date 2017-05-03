Kris Jenner Terrified Ryan Seacrest Is Done With KUWK Following His Live! Co-Hosting Job Announcement!

Momager Kris Jenner has reportedly been on the verge of a breakdown over Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ plummeting ratings and it looks like this new development might just push her over the edge.

As fans may already know, the reality TV show’s producer, Ryan Seacrest is set to start co-hosting Live! alongside Kelly Ripa and, according to insiders, Kris is absolutely terrified about how his departure could affect her show. She is sure this could really be the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“Of course Kris is scared,” one source close to the Kardashian clan revealed.

Seacrest, who is in control over Kris’ job at E! will have to commute to New York and back to host Live! at least four days a week.

The timing is horrible for the momager who has been worried her family’s show is on the brink of cancellation.

This would be the right time for everyone involved in the production to do their best and try to better Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ ratings, but one of the crucial people is pretty much giving it up.

“More and more viewers are tuning out every week, and at this point, it looks like the end is inevitable,” one insider stressed and added that some blame Kim for the rating drop as she has completely changed after the Paris heist. They think she is sabotaging the show!

“And maybe she is. Kim’s heart just doesn’t seem in it anymore, and it’s almost like she really does not care what happens to the rest of the family because she has made her money!”

Meanwhile, Rob and Chyna’s show might get a second season, and Kylie Jenner also managed to get her own spin-off.

Should Keeping Up with the Kardashians be canceled?