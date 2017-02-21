Kris Jenner Talks About 13th Season of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’

The thirteenth season of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ is set to air on March 5th, and the promo teaser shows Kim Kardashian tearfully recounting her October Paris incident when she was robbed at gunpoint of millions of dollars worth of her jewelry.

Advertisement

Her mother, Kris Jenner, who made an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show on Monday, shared her feelings about the incident.

The 61-years old reality star told the host that every time she sees the scenes shown in the trailer she bursts into tears.

Jenner said that it was such an upsetting time and remembering that something so awful happened to somebody you love so much is very disturbing.

Robert Kardashian’s former wife also added that she chokes up every time just thinking and talking about it but the fact that Kim manages to tell the story, moment by moment, seems remarkable to her.

The sad news for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans is that the pivotal scene doesn’t air until the second half of the E! reality show’s thirteenth season, so patience is crucial to see what Kim has to tell.

Talking about Kim’s feelings, as well as her ups and downs during filming, Kris Jenner said that the whole experience in front of the cameras was quite helpful and eased the pain.

Advertisement

After the robbery, Kim Kardashian kept an extremely low profile, limiting her public appearances and barely returning to social media earlier this year.