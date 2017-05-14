FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Kris Jenner Shades Caitlyn Jenner In Mother’s Day Post!

Todd Malm Posted On 05/14/2017
Kardashian and Jenner FamilySource: JustJared.com

Kris Jenner was on Instagram today on the 14th of May, to share some old photographs in tribute to her family! However, none of the posts included her estranged ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner.

Kris, 61, shared a black-and-white throwback photo with her six kids, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner.

In her post, she shared a heart-warming tribute to her family and friends referring to them as her “heart and soul” and thanking them so much for everything.

Kris said she is grateful “for every single day for the love you fill me up with,” and she appreciates and respects all of her family.

You guys are my very heart and soul… to my kids Kourtney, Kimberly, Khloé, Robert, Kendall and Kylie, thank you for all you bring to my life. You are everything I could possibly dream of and I thank God He has blessed me with you and chose me to be your mom… I am grateful every single day for the love you fill me up with, and I appreciate and love and respect each little bit of every one of you. You have the biggest hearts and the sweetest souls and are the most amazing people I know. Being a mom is my dream come true… you guys are the biggest gift of my life and I am so proud of each one of you. I love you more than you will ever know forever and ever, mommy xoxo #MothersDay #Blessed #ProudMama #family #myeverything

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

Jenner goes on to speak of the joy of motherhood, saying that being a mom is a “dream come true,” and she is proud of all of her family.

Kris shared five pictures of the Kardashian and Jenner clan, along with Robert, Kanye West, and their grandchildren Mason, Penelope, North, Reign, Saint.

Despite her glowing adulation for her family, she failed to include Caitlyn or Blac Chyna.

It’s no surprise considering all of the drama in the Kardashian and Jenner clan in the recent past.

As CI readers know, Caitlyn and the rest of the family have been feuding because of her new memoir, The Secrets Of My Life.

It’s an apparent slight against Caitlyn and Rob, and it makes sense when taking into account the way Caitlyn openly discussed her relationship with Kris in her book and implied the mother of 6 knew about Caitlyn’s “true” gender identity the entire time.

Either way, despite all of the drama and trouble with the stars of Keeping Up With The Kardashians,

It seemed like a nice Mother’s Day for the Kardashian and Jenner family!

Read more about caitlyn jenner kris jenner kuwk the kardashians

