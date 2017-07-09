Kris Jenner Sees Blac Chyna As ‘Dangerous’ After What She Did To Rob Kardashian – Model Knows Some Of The ‘Family Skeletons’

Blac Chyna is a serious threat to the Kardashian empire and momager Kris Jenner is not taking her lightly.

After Jenner’s son, Rob Kardashian, decided to go on an epic rant on social media, his family is now stepping out to protect him and the family’s good name.

It is a bit ironic, Mr. Kardashian is the one who leaked a bunch of private information about his baby mama, but his relatives are worried Chyna will reveal their secrets.

An insider shared: “All the Kardashians/Jenners know she is capable of anything. They will protect Rob and Dream, but they have to be careful. She could make it very hard for Rob to see his daughter. She also knows some of the family skeletons they do not want to get out. They consider her dangerous.”

The battle will probably move to the courtroom after starting online because Chyna has hired some prominent lawyers to plead her case.

The video vixen wants a restraining order against her baby daddy. She also claims that he was once violent towards her.

There is also the existence of a law in California that covers revenge porn, something that Kardashian might be worried about after he shared racy images of his ex on social media.

However, according to experts, it is unlikely that Chyna’s lawyers could come after Kardashian on that ground because since she “liked” some of the images, it will be hard to prove that she was traumatized by what he did.

Nonetheless, Jenner and the rest of the family are right to be worried because Chyna is reportedly happy with how things played out and is looking for ways to destroy the clan.

A person in the know revealed: “She wants revenge. She is not dumb, and she knows Rob’s family has never liked her or thought she was good enough for Rob. They believe that he is above her and she is just proving to him and the world that he is not. She is done playing, and she does not regret a thing right now, she is in full savage mode. She wants Rob to pay for the way he has disrespected her.”

Chyna has no limits, so she could definitely do some damage to the Kardashians.