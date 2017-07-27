Kris Jenner Schemes To Send Binge Eating And Suicidal Rob Kardashian To Psych Ward!

According to sources close to the Kardashian clan, Rob is just miserable after his online scandal with his baby mama Blac Chyna. He is so affected by the entire thing that he has gone into hiding. Now, Kris Jenner’s only son is finally keeping his mouth shut, but that’s because it’s always full of food!

‘He is the biggest he has ever been. He is well over 300lbs now – we do not know as the scales don’t go up past that – and he is a heart attack waiting to happen,’ dished a family pal adding that he consumes thousands of calories every day, by eating fast food, candy and drinking soda.

Food is his only comfort lately and the fridge, his best friend.

But it looks like even his own family has had enough of his behavior.

If he wants to be welcomed back into the family fold, Kris Jenner is reportedly demanding her son to get professional help.

‘Kris has cut him off as of now, and she will not be handing him another dime until he confronts his problems. He has got major anger and addiction issues, brought on by a chronic lack of self-esteem over his looks and his position in the family,’ the insider explained.

As fans of the hit show certainly already know, Rob decided to shame his baby mama on social media when he accused her of cheating with multiple men and even posted nude pictures of her without consent.

Chyna slapped Rob with a restraining order, complicating his relationship with daughter Dream.

‘He has lost the will to live and if it were not for his little girl he’d probably not have made it,’ the source claimed.

It is a desperate situation for Kris and the family, who are plotting to force him to get help as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Do you think Rob will agree to do it?