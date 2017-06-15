Kris Jenner Prepares For Custody War Over Dream Kardashian With ‘Bloodthirsty’ Legal Team

Things are not the best for Blac Chyna as the reality TV star may have to deal with a huge custody war over daughter Dream. According to new reports, Kris Jenner has hired a huge team of lawyers to fight for the baby. It means that the momager is determined to get her son full custody of his daughter!

As fans are certainly already aware, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are not a couple anymore, but they do have a daughter together.

One source close to the Kardashian clan revealed that Kris wants to make sure her son will get to spend as much time as possible with Dream and this is why she hired a team of bloodthirsty lawyers to fight for the baby’s custody.

‘She’s NOT letting Chyna get away with it, and she fully intends to have her go away amicably and leave Dream with Rob. Kris has more than expensive lawyers up her sleeve too – she knows Chyna wants fame and Kris holds the key,’ the insider explained, adding that no matter what Chyna will do, Kris is determined not to back down even though Rob’s baby mama may try and swindle them with threats of spilling family secrets.

Chyna has been through a custody fight before when she and other baby daddy Tyga split.

The two have 4-year-old son King together.

But Kris has also fought many gold diggers on behalf of her kids before, meaning that she is not going to go easy on Chyna.

However, while some sources claim Kris and Chyna are getting ready for a full-blown war over the baby, others have stated that the former stripper and the only Kardashian son are on good terms and have a peaceful co-parenting relationship.

We just have to wait and find out where the truth lies.

Do you really think Kris will not stop until she’s going to win her son the custody of his only offspring?