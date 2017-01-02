Kris Jenner Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Fellow Mother Debbie Reynolds

The last week of 2016 has not been the happiest – on the contrary, losing so many talents has been difficult for everyone and it only made us want to see the year end already and have a clean slate, hoping 2017 will bring a more joyful and positive time.

After Carrie Fisher died from a heart attack she suffered on a plane, flying from London to Los Angeles, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, weakened by the tragic news succumbed to her poor health and passed away as well, only a day later.

Naturally, many fellow celebrities have taken to their go-to social media platforms to pay their respects and share touching tributes for the late legends.

One of them is Kris Jenner, who empathized with the immense pain Debbie Reynolds must’ve felt losing a child.

Following Debbie’s death, Kris took to Instagram on Thursday to share a touching message that highlighted her role as a mother in the spotlight.

The message read:

“ Absolutely heartbreaking and unimaginable. As a mother I cannot imagine the pain and heartbreak of losing a child. A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and a true Hollywood legend… Debbie Reynolds, you will be forever missed but never forgotten!! My love and prayers are with Debbie and Carrie’s family…”

Kris Jenner did not forget to share a tribute after Carrie Fisher’s passing either.

She posted the following message on her Instagram:

“Such a tragic loss. An inspiration to so many women, your strength and spirit will be missed, @carriefisherofficial… My love and prayers go out to her mother and her family…”

As we have previously reported, according to Debbie’s brother, Todd Fisher, her final words were: “I want to be with Carrie.” She was rushed to the hospital, but her multiple strokes made it impossible for her to be saved.

It was Reynolds’ worst fear to outlive her daughter and many parents can understandably relate to the horror of such a thing happening.