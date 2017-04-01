Kris Jenner On The Verge Of A Breakdown Amid KUWK Low Ratings!

Because The Keeping Up with the Kardashians Empire is close to ruins, some close friends of momager Kris Jenner are scared the woman might be close to a breakdown!

As fans of the iconic reality TV show may already know, the ratings for season 13 have been the lowest ever!

A close pal of the momager revealed that Kris, who has also recently broken up with boyfriend Corey Gamble is “freaking out hardcore!”

It looks like Kris does not want to go through yet another public split and this just adds to the stress she gets because of the show’s low ratings.

In addition, the insider claimed that Kris and her daughter, Kim Kardashian have held a meeting with the network’s executives in order to figure out a way to save their beloved series.

After this new season, which was supposed to bring in a lot of viewers because it focused on Kim’s Paris robbery, failed to live to its expectations, Kris asked her daughters to promote it as much as they can on social media and hopefully raise the ratings a bit.

However, it looks like both the Kardashian and Jenner daughters have run out of ideas.

“Kim is in panic mode and Khloe and Kourtney are completely out of ideas on what to do right now,” the insider claimed.

Kris is blaming her own kids for the disaster and even accused Kendall of not participating enough on the show.

Perhaps the most unexpected and shocking plan to rescue the series is to bring Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom back in hopes to starts some drama. But Kris is desperate enough to do just that!

In addition, “She even has suggested that her kids should all try to get pregnant, or get married, to get people to tune back in!”

Advertisement

Should Keeping Up with the Kardashians get canceled?