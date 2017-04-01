FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
zayn malik Brooklyn Beckham amanda stanton justin trudeau khloe kardashian blac chyna bill o'reilly mama june David Spade john cena rob kardashian kris jenner kylie jenner heather dubrow kailyn lowry kim kardashian mel b bryan tanaka josh murray christina el moussa ed hartwell
Home » Entertainment

Kris Jenner On The Verge Of A Breakdown Amid KUWK Low Ratings!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/01/2017
19
20.1K Views
5


kris jennerSource: intouchweekly.com

Because The Keeping Up with the Kardashians Empire is close to ruins, some close friends of momager Kris Jenner are scared the woman might be close to a breakdown!

As fans of the iconic reality TV show may already know, the ratings for season 13 have been the lowest ever!

A close pal of the momager revealed that Kris, who has also recently broken up with boyfriend Corey Gamble is “freaking out hardcore!”

It looks like Kris does not want to go through yet another public split and this just adds to the stress she gets because of the show’s low ratings.

In addition, the insider claimed that Kris and her daughter, Kim Kardashian have held a meeting with the network’s executives in order to figure out a way to save their beloved series.

After this new season, which was supposed to bring in a lot of viewers because it focused on Kim’s Paris robbery, failed to live to its expectations, Kris asked her daughters to promote it as much as they can on social media and hopefully raise the ratings a bit.

However, it looks like both the Kardashian and Jenner daughters have run out of ideas.

“Kim is in panic mode and Khloe and Kourtney are completely out of ideas on what to do right now,” the insider claimed.

Kris is blaming her own kids for the disaster and even accused Kendall of not participating enough on the show.

Perhaps the most unexpected and shocking plan to rescue the series is to bring Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom back in hopes to starts some drama. But Kris is desperate enough to do just that!

In addition, “She even has suggested that her kids should all try to get pregnant, or get married, to get people to tune back in!”

Advertisement

Should Keeping Up with the Kardashians get canceled?

Post Views: 20,134


Read more about kris jenner kuwk the kardashians

You may also like
Chris Evans And Co-Star Mckenna Grace Visited Children’s Hospital
04/02/2017
Khloe Kardashian Beats Kim And Becomes The New ‘Hot One’ In The Family – Kanye West’s Wife Plotting Her Response
04/02/2017
Blac Chyna Needs To Stop Using ‘Angela Kardashian’ As Her Name
04/02/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
19 Comments

Margie
04/02/2017 at 6:29 pm
Reply

I really Dont like there show anymore eather.They need to work now.


MSTEXAZ
04/02/2017 at 1:43 pm
Reply

I still enjoy watching the show use to make me think of my very blended racially, trasgendered, fashion foward bunch but, times are changing I still try to watch but, usually not when it comes on but, on demand due to the demands of taking care of my family & dealing with my own realities. I hope they stay on but, I can’t say I’d loose sleep if they were cancelled not on top of it as much as I use to be. I’m sure they will be just fine!🤗


Barb
04/02/2017 at 12:19 pm
Reply

It has run its course.Fake butts and lies are out.Ryan Seacrest move on.They r disgusting.Do something like helping the homeless, not the Kardashians.Please.


Mary punkin
04/02/2017 at 11:05 am
Reply

Kim is annoying. Khloe has supposly the best bod cus shes gasenr had kids kyile is a =%÷#× kendall actually has a life n real job but maybe a show with the lil ones. They actually have n do better interesting things .. Kourtney she a good mama.. But kim ughh enough with the robbery . it happened ur safe learn from it n move on. . . . if ya dont like my opinion then move on too. 😂


Nj
04/02/2017 at 8:39 am
Reply

I wanted to see the finale of Kloe giving Lamar a right hook. Chris and boyfriend open about relationship. Everyone wants to see whats really going on. Its all contrived.
The Kardashians I admire, come together and have each others backs. That’s what I like about this family. They’re bonded.


Lb
04/02/2017 at 6:11 am
Reply

The show is so badly scripted that people have better things to do with their time. If it is a realty show then be real. So fake. You can tell all of them have had work done especially the mother that she looks plastic and Kylie who looks like trash. Who wear designer clothes and full glam makeup when just hanging out? Time to move on.


Ronald Esposito
04/02/2017 at 5:31 am
Reply

Good ,about time


Jean Webb
04/02/2017 at 4:47 am
Reply

I’ve watched from day one but I’m not watching anymore. The early shows were great but the let fame go to their heads. They are no longer nice or thankful. They should have never put so much attention on Kim being robbed. No offense but she’s not the first person to his has happened to. Home invasions happen everyday. They acted like they were too good for this to happen to. And Kristen went overboard about security. Just saying the truth from a die hard fan. Thank goodNess Ciry is gone.





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *