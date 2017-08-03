Kris Jenner ‘Mortified’ Over Upcoming Kardashian Tell-All – Thinks A Family Member Spilled All Of Their Darkest Secrets!

Reality TV star Kris Jenner is currently producing a show alongside her daughter Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Scott Disick and according to sources, it looks like the two have crazy chemistry and flirt a lot! This is just one of the alleged secrets the KUWK star would rather not reveal.

The matriarch has been doing everything in her power to stop the release of The Kardashians: An American Drama – a shocking tell-all that is set to uncover the famous family’s darkest secrets.

However, it turns out that the 61-year-old has been unsuccessful in her attempts to block the book’s release and she is devastated.

‘Kris read an advance copy and so have all of her kids. She honestly doesn’t know what to do because some of the information in it is so accurate that it must have come from one of her immediate family members. The problem’s that she doesn’t know who the snitch is. She has tried to point the blame at her ex Caitlyn, Scott Disick and even her own son, Rob,’ the insider revealed.

One of the most disturbing secrets that are now out in the open is the fact that her late husband, Robert Kardashians, father of Rob, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe was once madly in love with Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla while still married to Kris.

In addition, the truth about Kris’ real relationship with O.J. Simpson and whether or not Khloe is the infamous criminal’s biological daughter was also revealed.

The source claims Kris is not hurrying to do any damage control because she believes the best way to tackle the tell-all is by using it to her advantage.

But there is no doubt that the whole thing has caused complete chaos within the famous family and it’s not even out yet!

The Kardashians: An American Drama is written by New York Times bestselling author, Jerry Oppenheimer, and is set to hit the bookstores starting September 17.

Advertisement

Are you curious to find out everything the Kardashians don’t want you to know? Who do you think is the family spy who spilled all the secrets?