Kris Jenner ‘Mortified’ After Allegedly Photoshopped Picture Of Her Fit Body Gets Exposed

Kris Jenner was recently caught in a lie on social media, and the reality TV star is reportedly completely humiliated. The momager is mortified by the Instagram Photoshop fail, but luckily, her daughter Kylie Jenner is helping her shake off the haters.

Kylie has been dealing with her fair share of online haters, so it’s no surprise that she is the one Kris is asking the help of in the scandal.

A source close to the Kardashian clan explained that Kris is embarrassed by the allegations.

Kris rarely posts pictures showing off her body like that but the woman has been hitting the gym a lot lately, and she wanted to proudly share the results.

But it blew in her face! Although everyone photoshops their photos a little, the whole scandal has left Kris looking like a fake, and she is humiliated.

But is there really bad publicity when it comes to the Kardashian-Jenners?

‘On the bright side, her post went viral, so she is going to make extra money since it was an ad for a body cleanse. Kris is trying to find the silver lining. She [Kylie Jenner] is telling her to mom to shake off the haters because she has gone through the same stupid thing. Kris’ whole family love that she feels sexy enough to post a picture like that,’ the insider explained.

What is shocking is that her followers not only thought the star tweaked the picture a little but that she photoshopped her face onto a younger body!

The photo which is a promotion to Flat Tummy Tea, shows Kris wearing a revealing sports bra and workout leggings.

Sadly for the reality TV star, many people did not buy it, and they accused her of having done extensive editing on the photo.

Advertisement

Do you believe Kris’ photo is mostly real or is it really completely different from the reality?