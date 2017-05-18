FREE NEWSLETTER
Kris Jenner Manages To Save KUWK With This Genius Deal!

Nick Markus Posted On 05/18/2017
kris jenner kim kardashian kuwkSource: intouchweekly.com

Once again, Kris Jenner’s determination saves the day… or in this case, the multimillion-dollar reality TV show! As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians certainly know, the show’s ratings have been dropping from the begging of this season, more and more each episode.

Despite Kim Kardashian’s dramatic Paris robbery storyline, season 13 was a huge flop and the entire clan, as well as the devoted audience, were afraid KUWK was reaching its end.

But, the momager somehow managed to save the show from being canceled – for now.

Despite the fact that there were speculations E! would cut the show that once used to bring in a lot more money, Kris might have foreseen the plunge in ratings and had a long-term business plan.

According to one source close to the Kardashian-Jenners, under no circumstance is Kris going to give up on the show that made them all famous.

“No way is Kris pulling the plug on the show,” the source stated, confirming that KUWK is definitely going to return for at least one more season.

In fact, filming for season 14 is in progress at this very moment!

A few days ago, Kim and Khloe appeared on the NBC Upfronts just to promote Keeping Up with the Kardashians in a desperate move to bring back the audience.

But the insider stated that meanwhile, Kris Jenner’s anxiety over the fate of the show had subsided thanks to a lucrative deal.

“KUWTK is in 180 countries around the world. With syndication, she is making such major money it is unbelievable,” the source explained, adding that every time the momager finds herself panicking over the dropping popularity of KUWK she reminds herself that they will still pocket a lot of money from the international airings.

That, however, does not mean she will let the others off the hook.

“Kris still pushes everyone to do everything they can for the show,” the source explained.

“She will never stop.”

What is your opinion on this new loophole for the Kardashians to still make money no matter the ratings they receive? Is it genius or just a temporary solution?

