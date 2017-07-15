FREE NEWSLETTER
Kris Jenner Living The Life In Hot Bikinis On Luxurious France Vacation Amid Rob And Chyna’s Drama!

Nick Markus Posted On 07/15/2017
kris jenner 1Source: nypost.com

Kris Jenner is just living the life on an excellent European vacation! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager has taken a break from her son’s legal drama with Blac Chyna as she is currently in the south of France, relaxing and partying.

The 61-year-old rocked some gorgeous outfits during her trip.

She was photographed sporting a black bikini under a glamorous sheer cover-up while out to lunch in Eze-Sur-Mer with friends.

Kris Jenner on a holiday in the French RivieraSource: etonline

Kris showed off the toned body she’s been working hard to achieve and also flaunted her money by accessorizing with a $2,000 Chanel tote bag.

Her daughters love the fact that Kris finally decided to take it easy and go on a vacation after all that has been going on in the family.

Khloe Kardashian, Instagrammed a picture of her mom looking incredible in a sheer white dress featuring a slit.

At the time she was headed out on a date with boyfriend Correy Gamble at famed restaurant L’Opera in Saint-Tropez.

But even though Kris had a huge sparkler on her finger, sources say she and Gamble are not engaged.

‘To the gorgeous Queen — thank you for loving us as you do! Thank you for being the most incredible mommy anyone could ask for! I love you, mommy!!! You shine from the inside out! You being happy makes us happy!! Cheers to the Queen. You deserve to love your life!!’ Khloe captioned the photo of her mother.

But perhaps the most glamorous of snaps was shared by Kris’ close friend Joyce Bonelli.

The Instagram pic shows Kris aboard a yacht in a colorful Pucci mini dress, her arm dripping in diamond bangles.

Do you believe Kris deserves this glam vacation after all the drama that has been going on in her clan? What do you think of the momager’s sexy and glam fashion?

