Kris Jenner Leaves Caitlyn Jenner Out Of Father’s Day Wishes

Todd Malm Posted On 06/18/2017
Kris Jenner and Caitlyn JennerSource: ETOnline.com

Even though Caitlyn Jenner is technically not a father anymore because of her transition, her daughters, Kylie and Kendall refer to her as “Dad,” and she’s fine with that.

It would only make sense for the Kardashians to wish Caitlyn a Happy Father’s Day considering Caitlyn spent a majority of her life as a dad.

However, this was not the case, because none of the Jenner’s or the Kardashians sent out a tribute on social media today.

As CI readers know, the Kardashian’s relationship has been on the rocks ever since Caitlyn released her tell-all memoir, Secrets Of My Life.

Although Caitlyn didn’t send out any messages to the Jenner’s or the Kardashians, she did congratulate Rob, Kanye, and Scott Disick a Happy Father’s Day.

Kris did the same when she wished other members of the Jenner/Kardashian family to enjoy themselves on their special day for dad’s.

She wrote, “to all the fathers out there who love unconditionally, who put their children first above all, we love you!”

Kris continued, “to my son, Rob, on your first Father’s Day. I am so so proud of you!”

“I’ve watched you grow into the most loving, caring father to our precious angel, Dream.”

“Your father would be so proud of you.”

‘I love you, and I’m proud of you Kanye and Scott. You amaze me every single day, and all of my grandchildren are so very blessed to have all of you as fathers.

“To all the amazing dads out there, Happy Father’s Day!!! #FathersDay.”

The battle between Kris and Caitlyn has been going on almost two years now. The pair split in 2015, and in 2016, Bruce announced to Diane Sawyer that he was becoming a woman, to everyone’s shock. She made her debut on the cover of Vanity Fair as Caitlyn and was declared by everyone on social media as “stunning and brave.”

