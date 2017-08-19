Kris Jenner Laughs At The Idea Of Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Getting Married

Kris Jenner made a humorous response when she was asked about the idea of her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner getting married to her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott. This Thursday, she was spotted leaving L.A.’s hotspot, Nobu, after a dinner date with her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

She seemed in a really great mood as she was leaving the restaurant.

As the two of them made their way to the car, a paparazzo asked Kris if Kylie’s boyfriend Travis has her blessing to marry her daughter.

The momager found the question amusing, and she just let out a laugh.

Even if she didn’t give a clear answer to the question, many wer4e quick to assume that the mother of six may not be ready to see her youngest daughter make a trip down the aisle very soon.

After all, Kylie is only twenty years old, and she’s been dating Travis for only a few months.

However, Kris is not closing any doors when it comes to Kylie’s future wedding.

Kris joked about documenting her youngest daughter’s wedding in their reality show.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Kris revealed that she made a joke about the show’s longevity when they first started, adding that it will feature Kylie’s wedding on Season 32.

‘When we first started, I jokingly said, ‘We’ll be on season 32, Kylie gets married.’ I was kidding, and here we are, and it’s season 14, so be careful what you wish for.’

It’s not a secret that the show has documented lots of marriages, breakups, and birth of more kids in this family.

Considering Kylie’s fame, it likely that she will share that special day with millions of her fans worldwide.

Meanwhile, Kylie and Travis seem to have a smooth-sailing relationship.

Just recently, the rapper gifted the cosmetics mogul a customized butterfly necklace. The $60,000 piece of jewelry boasts 28 karats of VVS diamonds.

According to reports, he tapped jeweler Elliot Avianne two weeks before Kylie’s birthday. Apparently, the necklace was inspired by his single Butterfly Effect.