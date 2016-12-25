Kris Jenner is Spending the Holidays Alone this Year – Find Out Why

These winter holidays may not be the happiest for Kris Jenner.

According to insiders, all of Kris’ children, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner have decided to spend Christmas away from their momager.

We already know that the close relationship Kris used to have with her most famous daughter, Kim Kardashian has been ruined by the Paris robbery incident. Furthermore, the crumbling marriage with Kanye West has also drawn a wedge between the mother-daughter team, who used to be inseparable.

“Kris’s relationship with Kim and Kanye is just awful right now. They really do not want to spend the holiday with Kris because she has been way too much drama lately,” shared a source close to the Kardashian family.

Furthermore, according to the same insider, Kourtney agrees with Kim as well.

“Kourtney cannot stand Kris because she is always choosing everyone over her. Kourtney just wants to spend the day at home with her own kids and Scott.”

Following the example of her sisters, Khloe is going to spend the holidays with just her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

As for Kendall and Kylie, the Jenner girls are also ditching their mother on Christmas.

“Kendall doesn’t even really talk to anyone in the family right now because she is just so incredibly busy. And Kylie wants to spend Christmas with her boyfriend Tyga’s family this year.”

Rob Kardashian is at odds with the rest of the family because of his and Chyna’s charade breakup, so obviously he is also going to spend the holidays away from Kris as well.

Kris seems desperate enough to invite ex husband, Caitlyn Jenner to celebrate with her, but the transgender ex husband also refused to keep her company.

“Kris tried inviting Caitlyn to her house for Christmas when she invited all the other girls and Caitlyn declined,” stated the insider.