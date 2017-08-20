Kris Jenner Is Preparing For An All Out War With Blac Chyna After Blowout At Custody Negotiation Goes Left

We all know that Kris Jenner is both a momma bear and a businesswoman when it comes to her children. After the custody negotiation went worse than expected, Kris Jenner is allegedly ready to bring out the big guns when it comes to protecting her son Rob Kardashian.

Sources close to the family claim that Kris wasn’t present when Blac Chyna flew off the handle when she saw that Rob had the nerve to drive the Range Rover she bought him to the meeting after she gave him back the cars that he leased for her.

However, after the momager heard how Blac Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, was planning to move forward with abuse allegations — Kris Jenner went ballistic.

Jenner was reportedly going easy on her son’s baby mama for Dream’s sake. But now that Chyna wants to “play dirty,” the gloves are coming off.

The insider said “Kris doesn’t want Blac Chyna to drag the Kardashian name through the mud more than she already has. Kris is a very powerful woman behind a very powerful family and even though she tried to keep things civil, Chyna is forcing her hand.”

As we already know, Rob Kardashian isn’t a very stable person so Kris has been his back bone throughout this whole fallout, so, in a nutshell, it’s Blac Chyna VS. Kris Jenner.

Although Kris is established, rich, and has the right connections, Blac Chyna is depending on her lawyer Lisa Bloom to come out on the winning side.

Rob is focusing on caring for his baby girl. But it’s rumored that seeing Blac Chyna with her boyfriend Meechie is really getting to him.

He doesn’t want Chyna allowing Meechie around his daughter and that’s causing even more drama with the case.

Do you think Kris Jenner is really fed up with Blac Chyna’s actions?