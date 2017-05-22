Kris Jenner Is Down To Carry Kim’s Third Baby! “I Have Two Dozen Eggs In The Refrigerator!”

Kris Jenner would totally be all for carrying the next Kardashian baby instead of her daughter Kim!

On the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 61-year-old momager received a letter asking for her eggs.

Afterward, she decided to see a fertility doctor to discuss her options.

When Jenner told her daughter Kim that she is going to see the specialist, named Dr. Wong, she wondered what for.

Kris then revealed to her daughters that although she cannot produce any eggs anymore, she can still carry babies.

Kourtney thought of the idea that the momager could do that for Kim who desperately wants a third child but another pregnancy would be too dangerous for her.

“If I could carry it and know that it would be born safely I would in a heartbeat, but there are too many risks,” Jenner replied.

The discussion about Kris’ eggs came after the women returned from their Costa Rica vacation.

“Do you even have any eggs left?” Kourtney joked.

“There are two dozen in the refrigerator,” Kris answered.

The same episode shows the trip’s aftermath and the women feeling bad Khloe had such a hard time in Costa Rica.

To make it up to her they decided to go on another family vacation to Palm Springs, but on the way, their car broke down, and they worked together to push it forward.

“I want my sisters to always remember that we are sisters, but I choose to be best friends with you guys, and when I see us having our own lives it makes me sad because I feel like we are separating,” Khloe stated later that night. Aww….

The next day, the sisters stopped by their grandparents’ house and remembered their childhoods.

Do you think Kris should go forward with Kourtney’s idea and carry Kim’s third baby for her?