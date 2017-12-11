Kris Jenner Hires Scott Disick’s New ‘Piece’ Sofia Richie For KUWK – Kourtney Feels ‘Betrayed And Angry!’

According to a source close to the Kardashian family, Kourtney is shocked, and she just cannot believe her mother would do that to her! But should we even be surprised at this point that Momager Kris Jenner would do anything for ratings?

Kris is well aware that she needs Kourt’s baby daddy Scott Disick on the show in order to keep it on air but apparently, she has even gone so far as to insist he brings his new, much younger girlfriend Sofia Richie along too.

‘Kris is considering taking Sofia on as a cast member officially because the alternative’s losing Scott, who is a real fan-favorite,’ our source explained.

However, as you can imagine, Kourtney is not at all happy about her mother’s plan.

‘Kourtney cannot believe it. She can barely tolerate Scott let alone his new 19-year-old ‘piece’ as she calls Sofia!’

That being said, on December 7, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were caught by the paparazzi shooting in Miami, which left the mother of his children feeling all humiliated and extremely pissed off at both her mother and the couple.

‘The idea that this kid would start profiting from the family show makes Kourtney feel betrayed, but Kris argues that she has not made a bad business decision yet and that Kourt needs to trust her,’ the insider claimed.

Do you think Sofia will become a fan-favorite on the show and grow even more famous than Kourtney? Will you still watch the show if she becomes a full-time cast member? Let us know your opinions on the matter!