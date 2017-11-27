Kris Jenner Hints That Kylie And Khloe Are Indeed Expecting By Comparing Her Daughters’ Pregnancies To A ‘Faucet That Won’t Turn Off!’

Did the momager hint at the fact that daughters Khloe and Kylie are indeed expecting? Star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris Jenner spoke out about her grandchildren on Sunday during an episode of her hit reality TV show and what she said shocked the fans!

‘One of my favorite traditions during the holidays is to shop for all the children for Christmas — and now, it is extra special because I get to shop for all the grandkids. It never seems to end, which is exciting,’ Kris said.

As the huge famous family gathered to have a nice holiday dinner, each of the members had their turn to say what they were grateful for.

‘I do not know if I am thankful for the calm before the storm next year with the new baby. And I am thankful that we have family here!’ Kim said.

Khloe Kardashian, who is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson said something similar about how she thinks it’s so ‘cool’ to have so many generations at the same table.

The fans were disappointed that not even Kylie addressed her pregnancy rumors.

Instead, she wanted to thank momager Kris for everything she does for her and admitted she doesn’t know what she’d do without her.

With tears in her eyes, Kris replied: ‘I used to pray one of you would have a baby. And now it is like a faucet that we turned on, and it just won’t turn off, so the fact that I have all these grandchildren — it has been the most amazing journey to watch your kids. It is truly the meaning of life.’

Do you believe that Kris pretty much confirmed that Kylie and Khloe are also expecting?