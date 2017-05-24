Kris Jenner Granted A 3-Year-Restraining Order Against Her Stalker Joshua Jacobs

Kris Jenner will be able to sleep good tonight! Joshua Jacobs was arrested for stalking the Kardashian at her home in the Hidden Hills of Los Angeles. It was the third time her former bodyguard had been arrested for similar crimes.

Kris was granted a temporary restraining order and today’s ruling extended the mandate for protection of herself as well as her family.

For three years the man must stay away from the Kardashian and Jenner clan.

The family attorney, Shawn Folley, said the Jenner and Kardashian family take their privacy and their safety seriously and will do what is required to ensure it whether it be in criminal or civil court.

Jacobs is currently in jail with bail set at the high price of $150,000, and he will face charges in the future related to the same crime.

He must stay 100 yards away from Kris’ car, home, job, and is strictly forbidden from making personal contact with her indirectly or directly.

Jacobs was a former security guard for the family and was fired from working in Jenner’s community.

He was reminded not to obtain any of the addresses to Kris’ family members.

A source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star revealed she is frightened of her stalker and worries for her safety as well as her family’s well-being.

Kris has had to beef up her security in the past due to several incidents.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Jenner recalled the time she was working at her desk, and a man intruded into her home and walked right into her home office. The reality star said it was in the middle of the afternoon and Kris was beyond scared. She fired some of her security shortly after that.