Kris Jenner Freezes Rob Kardashian’s Bank Account Amid Blac Chyna Drama

Nick Markus Posted On 03/14/2017
kris jenner rob kardashianSource: mirror.co.uk

As it turns out, after Rob Kardashian was left by his baby mama, Blac Chyna, his mother, Kris Jenner did something quite unexpected to him – the momager froze his bank account!

According to trusty sources close to the Kardashian clan, Rob had been asking Kris for money for a long time and she was horrified when in the midst of his dramatic breakup, Rob asked her for anther loan!

“Kris was horrified when Rob hit her up for another loan and that’s when she instructed her money managers to find out what the hell’s going on,” one insider revealed.

Instead of helping Rob when he requested it, the momager thought there was something problematic happening with her son who was withdrawing money a lot more than usual and she ended up freezing his account.

“The big red flag was the countless cash withdrawals that he has no explanation for,” shared the source.

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have recently started a custody war over their baby daughter, Dream.

“Of course she’s going to go for full custody,” an insider revealed about Chyna’s intentions.

“Dream is her child and she wants to have her all of the time,” the source added.

However, it looks like Rob Kardashian is willing to do anything not to lose his daughter and also prove to Chyna that he can be more involved as a father, just like the former stripper wanted before the breakup.

How is he planning to do that?

With money!

Kris Jenner “is really worried the family money is being funneled to Chyna via Rob so she put a freeze on his account until they’ve worked out why he’s so broke,” revealed the insider.

