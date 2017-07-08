Kris Jenner Forces ‘KUWTK’ Into Production Amid Rob And Chyna Feud

Kris Jenner has been forcing Keeping Up With the Kardashians to head straight to production mode in the midst of the horrible feud between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. According to the latest reports, Kris Jenner didn’t hesitate to make some phone calls that had a camera crew at her Calabasas home in just an instant.

The Kardashians tend to share their most brutal moments on the show, and Kris felt the need that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna issues really need to be documented on the show.

The forthcoming series of the show was set to start filming next month.

According to insiders who spoke to Hollywood Life, Kris is her children’s manager after all, and she wants that absolutely nothing gets left out of the show.

Kris constantly keeps tabs on all of her children and the news that they attract on a daily basis, and now she noticed the horrible story between Rob and Chyna.

The whole thing worsened when her son began posting explicit photos of Blac on his social media pages and this lead to the mother of two to file for a temporary restraining order.

It seems that aside from using the drama with Chyna as a storyline for the show, Kris is also planning to clear her son’s name from the fiasco, and she hopes that people will see that the blame is all on Blac, not Rob.

The camera crew has been filming a lot for the last couple of days, and this means that Rob will definitely be featured in more than a few episodes.

An insider shared the fact that the feud with Chyna could very well be the key storyline for the entire series, especially if we consider the fact that the USC graduate has struggled a lot to make things work with his former fiancée, whom he has accused of cheating on him on multiple occasions.

His mother, Kris Jenner, knew from the beginning that the romance wasn’t going to the last. After the altercations that the couple has had in previous months, Kris was unwilling to entertain the relationship anymore.