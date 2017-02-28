Kris Jenner Flipped Out After Making A Total Fool Of Herself At The Oscars

Kris Jenner made a fool of herself at the Oscars and now, it turns out that she blamed everyone but her. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star accused the producers of the event of purposefully sabotaging her.

Advertisement

If you watched the awards show you may already know what happened.

First of all, many celebrities present at the event were wearing blue ribbons as a symbol of support for the American Civil Liberties Union – a human rights organization.

Jenner along with Giuliana Rancic were reporting live from the red carpet and the reality TV star made it obvious that she knew nothing about what the blue ribbons meant when she asked Rancic: “What is the blue thing she [Ruth Negga] has there? Is that a ribbon?”

“It’s the ACLU ribbon that a lot of people are actually wearing on the red carpet tonight,” Rancic informed her calmly.

“This is the first one I’ve seen. That little ribbon,” answered Jenner, looking perplexed.

It didn’t take long until social media users began to diss the momager for not knowing about the ribbons.

Furthermore, even the ACLU itself took to Twitter to educate Jenner.

But that was not all.

According to an insider who was part of the event’s staff, “Kris absolutely flipped out when the cameras stopped rolling.”

“Kris accused producers of trying to sabotage her. She actually went on to say that it was their fault that they did not inform her of what the blue ribbons signified.”

“She will likely not be asked to work the pre-show again,” the insider explained.

Advertisement

“Kris is just mortified at how badly she messed up.”