Kris Jenner Flashes Her Underwear In Sheer Dress! Style Choice Or Wardrobe Malfunction?

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/28/2017
But was it an intentional style choice or a big fail? On Tuesday night, Kris Jenner was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, California. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager wore a sheer dress, matching strappy high-heels and big sunglasses.

Although the 70s inspired outfit made her look fabulous, as soon as cameras started flashing, we could all see her black bra and body-shaping white undergarments!

Was the reality TV star trying out her daughters’ style, known for their provocative and skin revealing clothes or was it all a big, unfortunate wardrobe malfunction?

Although at first glance it does appear like it was not at all intentional, who knows, maybe the 61-year-old just took some style lessons from daughter Kim.

This theory becomes ever more probable if we are to look back at the times Kim has been spotted wearing her waist trainer over her clothes.

Besides, she has also been stepping out with bike shorts on that greatly resemble what Kris was wearing underneath her colorful and sheer dress.

Not the most conventional choices, but so Kim’s style! – and now also Kris’ style?

What do you think of Kris’ outfit choice for her LA outing? Do you believe it was a style choice or did the woman just fail at hiding her underwear properly?

