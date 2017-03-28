Kris Jenner Dumps Corey Gamble To Focus On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Ratings Decline

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have split, and the reason the famous momager decided to dump her boy toy is very surprising.

It is being claimed that Jenner, 61, is moving on from 36-year-old Gamble because her work has taken over her private life.

Mrs. Jenner is apparently focused on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” that airs on E! and has seen a dip in ratings.

She is also is said to have her hands full with Kim Kardashian’s dramatic and life-hanging 2016 robbery in Paris.

The famous mother is also by her only son’s side as he deals with the split from Blac Chyna.

Rob Kardashian is getting the help and support that he needs from Mrs. Jenner to raise his baby girl, Dream.

She is also present for her youngest daughter – Kylie Jenner – who ended her romance with rapper Tyga.

A source close to the Kardashians spoke to Radar and shared more details about the separation.

The source said: “Kris told Corey that she needed some space so that she could focus on her family and the show right now.”

The tipster claimed: “She said that she was getting side-tracked with this relationship and that she needed to put her family before her own needs and wants.”

The person went on to add: “Kris just really want to focus on the show right now to ensure that her family stays on air. A lot of people in her inner circle think that Corey was nothing but a rebound from Caitlyn anyways!”

The businesswoman started dating Justin Bieber’s co-manager in November 2014 after her public breakup to Bruce Jenner who has transitioned to Caitlyn Jenner.

Many of her friends said it would not last and during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres” Show in February, Jenner who had two failed marriages under her belt confirmed she had no plans ever to get married to Gamble.