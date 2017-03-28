Kris Jenner Desperate To Hook Up With O.J. Simpson As Soon As He Gets Released?

Kris Jenner would like to get together with none other than the infamous and controversial OJ Simpson as soon as he gets released from prison!

At least that’s what insiders are claiming.

As you may already know, O.J. might be released from his Nevada prison as soon as this fall after staying behind bars for nine years out of the 33-year sentence he was given.

He was sentenced to over three decades in prison because of charges of robbery and other similar mistakes but now, it is alleged that the man will be able to leave prison after only nine years when the no parole period will have expired.

Now, insiders say that Kris Jenner has seen a huge opportunity for her and her family, mainly because it is speculated that the jailbird has been offered a few television projects for when he gets released.

As the momager always knows what could bring the Kardashians even more popularity and money, she decided that she wants to hook up with O.J. as soon as he returns as a free man. Not only would she be in the center of attention more and get a lot of his TV money but Keeping Up with the Kardashians would also get its high ratings back if someone like Simpson will start appearing on the show.

Perhaps ‘hooking up’ is not the best term, however, although sources have been using it a lot!

Apparently, Kris would just love to produce a new reality show featuring O.J. as the star.

As fans already know, in the past, Kris used to be very close to O.J. as the two used to spend a lot of time together thanks to his now murdered wife, Nicole Brown

We are yet to see if Jenner’s plan to cast Simpson will be fruitful.

Would you like to see a show featuring O.J. and Kris Jenner?