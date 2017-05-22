FREE NEWSLETTER
Kris Jenner Demands Marriage Annulment From Caitlyn And Wants To Change Her Last Name!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/22/2017
kris and caitlyn jennerSource: eonline.com

Kris Jenner is reportedly still so bitter because of what Caitlyn Jenner did to her that not only is she not ready to move on but is also getting ready to get the most satisfying revenge ever! A source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars has revealed that even though Kris and Caitlyn had a divorce back in 2015, for the momager it is not enough and now she wants the marriage officially annulled.

“Her lawyers think she could get an annulment, despite the fact they had two kids together,” the insider explained.]

“Kris now feels like her entire 22 years with Bruce were a lie, and the law states that if the marriage happened under false pretenses or fraud, it can be annulled.”

Now, the main question is whether or not Kris will be able to get the last word in the nasty battle with her ex.

The two had been together for no less than 22 years! Can she just wipe all that time away from history?

The insider revealed that every piece of evidence Kris needs to get her way is right in Caitlyn’s tell all book, The Secrets of My Life!

The source went on to explain that Kris wants to completely forget every single day she spent with Caitlyn and that the only good thing that came out of the complicated marriage were their two daughters, Kendall and Kylie.

Kris is ready to rain hell all over the transgender icon, and the first step for her is to drop the Jenner name and become a Kardashian again!

What do you think of the feud and marriage annulment plan? How do you feel about Kris being named Kardashian again?

Tell us by cruising down in the comment section below!

