Kris Jenner Comes To Her Son’s Aid And Wages War Against Blac Chyna!

After she left her baby daddy, Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna has decided that she will also go after full custody of their baby daughter, Dream. The brokenhearted Kardashian has never been so depressed as he is on the verge of losing the most important people in his life, his fiancée and his daughter.

Advertisement

However, as it turns out, Rob still has people he can rely on and who are on his side no matter what. One of those people is his mother, Kris Jenner who has decided to do everything she can to help her son and so she waged a war against Blac Chyna!

According to a trusty source close to the Kardashian clan, “Kris thinks that the fact that Blac Chyna wants to go after full custody of Dream is just hilarious!”

“She would obviously never allow that to happen. Kris’s lawyers are way too powerful!” added the insider.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager is also the one who is carefully scheduling her only son’s visits with Dream. His hanging out with his baby daughter however needs to be supervised by other family members.

“Kris is just tired of all the fighting and is forced to play mediator because the two of them cannot agree on co-parenting plan,” the same insider claimed.

As fans of the reality TV stars may already know, Blac Chyna has made it very clear that she does not trust Rob alone with Dream because she fears that his mental state and “self-sabotaging” ways might put the baby in danger.

Advertisement

But Rob is not the only Kardashian who just cannot get a break when it comes to romance. Kourtney Kardashian is also threatening to fight her party-hard, on again, off again lover, Scott Disick for full custody of their three kids.