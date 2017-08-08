Kris Jenner Claims Caitlyn Jenner Only Had “$200 In The Bank” When They Met

Kris Jenner didn’t always have a lot of money! In a new interview during Janet Mock’s podcast, “Never Before,” the media mogul opened up about how she made her fortune as well as her impact on Caitlyn Jenner’s life.

The 61-year-old media-master revealed that she initially learned how to succeed in business from her first husband, Robert Kardashian Senior, and his high-profile friends.

She said, “I married Robert Kardashian when I was 22 years old. Everybody that I was surrounded by for two decades was at the top of their game in the entertainment business. For example, the head of every studio, the best attorneys in the world, the people that were running the most incredible industries.”

Jenner explained her husband showed her how to be successful and his prowess as an excellent attorney inspired her to be what she is today.

After her split with Robert, she tried her hand at managing when she met Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner.

She said, “Then when I met and married Bruce Jenner (Caitlyn), I became his manager instantly because he didn’t have a lot going on. I saw this incredible potential, and he wasn’t doing anything.”

She explained nobody was booking him for speeches or sending him on the road as a public figure, and Kris saw the potential for him to be a charismatic orator for the public.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had kids to feed so she figured why not capitalize on Caitlyn’s (Bruce’s) Olympic gold medals!

She added, “he doesn’t have a lot going on. He has $200 in the bank. What are we going to do?”

#naptime A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 30, 2017 at 12:39am PDT

She began by collecting press clippings regarding the former athlete.

“I think I spent my last dime making these beautiful, glossy press-kit folders and took every great article that had ever been in Sports Illustrated and any gorgeous magazine and I started making copies.”

Advertisement

The reality star put together around 7,000 press kits and sent them to every speakers’ bureau in the US. After that, they waited for the phone to ring. Kris added that it was never really about the money, she genuinely loved him. However, despite their rise to the top together, Kris and Caitlyn split up in 2013.