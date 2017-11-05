FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Kris Jenner Celebrates Her 62nd Birthday – Check Out Her Daughters’ Thoughtful Messages!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 11/05/2017
_kris_jennerSource: etonline.com

Kris Jenner is like wine – only gets better with age! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager turned 62 years old today, and, as expected, her beloved daughters took to social media to post some sweet birthday shout-outs to the matriarch.

Kim posted on Instagram a selfie featuring the two of them both rocking the same blonde hair, calling her mother her ‘best friend.’

‘Happy Birthday to my best friend @krisjenner Could not have asked for a better mom! Literally, do not know how you do it and manage us all and be the best grandma and have the best outlook on life! I am so grateful for you!!! Love you so much!’ Kim captioned the pic.

Meanwhile, Khloe shared a couple of fierce snaps of Kris, calling her a ‘superhero’ in the caption.

Finally, Kourtney posted a photo of Jenner enjoying life while rocking a bikini.

For her, Kris is the perfect ‘example of what it means to live life to the fullest.’

She also thanked the momager for teaching her and her sisters the real meaning of family.

Kris took to the platform later on to thank fans for the birthday wishes and also teased tonight’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

‘Thank you for all of your sweet and thoughtful birthday messages!! ❤Wishing all of you a beautiful Sunday. Cannot wait to celebrate with a brand new episode of #KUWTK tonight!! This week, I am visiting @khloekardashian in Cleveland! ❤ #family #love,’ Kris wrote.

Happy Birthday, Kris!

1 Comment

Alaias
11/05/2017 at 5:23 pm
Reply

Ooooo, love the blonde on Kris!


