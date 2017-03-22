Kris Jenner Busted For Trying To Make Kim’s Paris Robbery Seem More Dramatic!

If you thought that reality TV is real, newsflash, it’s not! The stories are heavily manipulated and transformed for ratings and Keeping Up with the Kardashians is the perfect example of such a show.

As it turns out, momager Kris Jenner used Kim Kardashian’s Paris incident for the show’s gain!

The second episode of the new season focused heavily on Kim Kardashian’s Paris drama and the reality TV star looked shaken up while she shared the traumatic moments when she feared that she would get raped and even killed by the armed robbers.

Although Kim was indeed traumatized by the events, Kris Jenner made the scene somehow look even more dramatic.

The episode started with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian during Fashion Week, followed by a video of Kanye West flying to France for one night to fix her outfit, and then to the scary heist was talked about. From there on, the show was supposed to show the aftermath of the terrifying robbery in chronological order but as it turns out, momager Kris Jenner only made it seem like it was filmed in order.

According to the Keeping Up with the Kontinuity Errors report, Kardashian flew back from Paris to New York to see her children after the robbery and then flew to Los Angeles.

That’s where the manipulation occurred.

In the scene shot in Kris’ kitchen, she is shown talking with Kendall and Kourtney who were also in Paris when Kim was robbed.

The three women talk about what happened and Kendall admits she feels “exhausted,” because of the whole situation while Kris reveals that she has nightmares that similar things happen to her other children as well.

Advertisement

In actuality, however, the fore mentioned scene was filmed on January 4, 2017 – months after the robbery took place and not just a few days later as they claim on the show.