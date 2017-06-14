FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Kris Jenner Brings Back Caitlyn For Season 14 After KUWK Ratings Surge!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/14/2017
kris and cailtyn jenner kuwkSource: eonline.com

The momager has decided to put aside her bitter feelings towards Caitlyn for now, all for the sake of her beloved reality TV show. Kris Jenner is keeping her enemies close!

After a seemingly long rating crisis, Keeping Up with the Kardashians managed to get a boost this season, and it was confirmed that it would go on for a season 14 as well!

But how did the dying show manage the surge so suddenly?

It turns out that it was the feud between Kris and Caitlyn that brought back the viewers.

According to a source close to the Kardashian clan, ‘Kris is thrilled that the ratings boost happened and she wants to continue this drama with Caitlyn into next season. She approached Caitlyn about it and told her that she wants to put their differences aside for the sake of the family!’

However, Caitlyn is well aware of the real reason why Kris wanted her around and asked Kris to show the money first.

As fans certainly already know, Kris was devastated earlier in the season when the show had a rough start.

She was so worried about the ratings that would not improve no matter what the momager would do that she developed depression.

Fortunately for the clan, however, last week’s episode which featured Kris and Caitlyn at war over the transgender icon’s tell-all book The Secrets Of My Life caused a 175% increase in ratings.

It was the second rated reality TV show in its time slot!

Do you believe the feud between Kris and Caitlyn was really what saved the failing show or is there another reason?

Read more about caitlyn jenner kris jenner kuwk the kardashians

