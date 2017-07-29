Kris Jenner Begs O.J. Attorney Robert Shapiro To Save Her Lost Son

The family lawyer told him to wisen-up in order to win the battle with his baby mama. According to new reports, O.J. Simpson’s famous lawyer Robert Shapiro has been giving pieces of advice privately to Rob Kardashian on his legal war with Blac Chyna.

Momager Kris Jenner is convinced Shapiro is the right person to represent her son and the one who can get him out of this mess.

The attorney, who was friendly with Rob’s late father and who infamously worked on the O.J. case in the 1990s was reportedly hired to get the only Kardashian son out of the mess he got himself into with his former fiancée.

‘Robert told him to wisen up after the revenge porn stuff. He was close to his father, and the family is hoping that Rob listens to him because everyone knows it was a really stupid thing to do. It played right into Blac Chyna’s hands, and Rob needs to learn from the mistake fast because it gave her a huge advantage especially considering the pair have a young daughter together,’ one source close to the Kardashian clan stated.

As fans of KUWK may already be aware, Chyna and her lawyer Lisa Bloom managed to get a restraining order against Rob.

The same insider claimed Chyna has also been using their infant daughter to garner public sympathy away from him in their messy fight, despite the many times she allegedly cheated on her baby daddy.

The restraining order is set to be reexamined at the couple’s next hearing in August, and Kardashian will maintain joint custody of the couple’s daughter Dream.

Shapiro played down the incident when he spoke to reporters after the latest hearing and was apologetic for Rob, who did not show up in court.

‘I personally on behalf of Rob Kardashian apologized and offered our regrets on what has taken place in the last couple of days,’ the legal expert stated, adding that Rob and his legal team are moving forward to focus on the interests of his baby daughter Dream.

In private, however, the lawyer, as well as the rest of the Kardashians, are urging the reality TV star to stop acting so foolishly.