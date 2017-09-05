FREE NEWSLETTER
Kris Jenner Begs Her Other Daughters To Save Kylie’s Flopping Spin-Off Show

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 09/05/2017
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager has been panicking because of her youngest Kylie’s spin-off. It looks like no matter what she does, the makeup mogul cannot get the ratings to improve. We have learned that Kris Jenner has been begging her other daughters to help her.

One source close to the famous family revealed that Kylie has finally realized that fans don’t care as much about her as she thought and is absolutely devastated because of Life of Kylie’s bad ratings.

However, luckily for her, the momager always has a plan to save the day!

‘Kris ordered Kim, Kourtney and Khloe to help by promoting ‘Life of Kylie’ on their social media. She is even going so far as to try to add newly filmed footage to the show’s existing edit,’ the insider explained.

Reportedly, the latest episode was only viewed by 666,000 people, and it found a massive decline in viewers of ages between 18 to 49 as well as in overall viewership.

Besides, Life of Kylie was number 21 out of a total of 25 top programs for the Sunday time slot.

It was rated less that such shows as HGTV’s Beachfront Bargain Hunt and Weather Channel Live!

The same source revealed that Kylie’s friends have been as direct as possible, telling her that she should stick to selling beauty products and cancel the reality show spin-off.

Do you believe she should give it up already?

1 Comment

Twana Ware
09/05/2017 at 4:14 pm
Reply

ABSOLUTELY YES!
ENOUGH OF THE KARDASHIANS! I USE TO WATCH BUT NO MORE.


