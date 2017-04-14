Kris Jenner “Begged” Cher To Pose With Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Amid KUWK Low Rating!

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were recently present on the red carpet at the premiere of the Armenian Genocide film, The Promise.

The two Kardashians looked very happy to take pictures at the event with none other than Cher.

However, according to reports, the singer had no choice but act friendly with her fellow Armenian-Americans after Kris Jenner practically “begged” Cher to take pics with her daughters amid Keeping Up with the Kardashians rating slump.

In addition, it looks like 36 years old Kim also gave up her Cher-inspired look that she has been sporting for a while but one source claimed that she didn’t have a say in that either and it was also the momager who forced her to change her look for the film premiere.

“Kim sported shorter hair and went for a completely different Cleopatra vibe because her mother Kris made her,” the insider stated, adding that Kris was aware Kim has been copying Cher’s look and because she knew the artist was going to be there she didn’t want to risk offending her.

The source also claimed that Kris “had to pull some serious strings” to get Cher to take pictures with her reality TV star daughters.

“Kris had to practically beg Cher to do the photo op,” the insider stated.

Not only have the Keeping Up with the Kardashians ratings been reaching low records lately but the momager along with her daughters are also involved in a feud with Caitlyn Jenner after it was reported that the transgender icon will be releasing a tell-all book that features secrets about the entire family.

But what angered the clan the most was the fact that Caitlyn said the late Robert Kardashian was aware O.J. Simpson was guilty but he defended him in court anyway.

Advertisement

Do you really think that Cher was unwilling to pose with the Kardashian sister?